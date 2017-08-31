Internetts beste reaksjoner på sesongens siste episode av «Game of Thrones»

NB! Denne artikkelen inneholder avsløringer om sesong syv av "Game of Thrones". Du har blitt advart.

Så var det (nesten) slutt: Etter kun syv uker har den nest siste sesongen av "Game of Thrones" sesong syv gått sin gang. De aller fleste er enige om at denne sesongen generelt har holdt et skyhøyt nivå med elleville slagscener, romantikk, svik og drap.

Siste episode ble sendt søndag kveld i USA og ble tilgjengelig samme natt for norske brukere. Reaksjonene blant fansen på sosiale medier lot ikke vente på seg. Nettsider som Buzzfeed, Bored Panda og The Heavy har samlet sammen en rekke av de beste reaksjonene fra hva som mest sannsynlig er den siste tilgjengelige episoden på to år.

Det blir en lang ventetid.

1.

Daenerys: "My dragons are my children, they're the only children I'll ever have."



Jon: "Challenge accepted"



#GameOfThronesFinale — Jacqueline (@jacqueline1o15) 28. august 2017

2.



3.

Daenerys bent the knee for Jon tonight #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/IXEJZDHXyn — Stephanie (@stephblackmon) 28. august 2017

4.

The last 10 minutes of GOT I was like #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/FV6RLyTJq5 — Austyn (@AustynPeterie) 28. august 2017

5.

dany: I can't have kids



jon: said who? you should try



dany: well if you incest #GameOfThronesFinale — ⚜️к⍺ℜ℩ℯ ⚜️ (@emergensy) 28. august 2017

6.

Find someone who looks at you the way Qyburn looks at the Wight's hand #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/r6r87qvqVM — Al Swearengen (@RealPeterman) 28. august 2017

7.

I'd like to nominate Littlefinger getting exposed as the new "Blinking White Guy" GIF #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/bmoGv27qdg — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) 28. august 2017



8.



9.



10.

11.

12.

When bran and Sam started to talk #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/Bv2im0R3eF — LadyLen (@ladybuglen77) 28. august 2017

13.



14.

TFW you uncover the biggest secret in Westeros and your boyfriend takes all the credit. #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/YBSdcjqNO3 — Denizcan Targaryen (@MrFilmkritik) 28. august 2017

15.

Season 1: Ewww incest!

Season 7: Ohhh some incest!



How far we've come. #GameOfThrones — Declan (@iStealthTiger) 28. august 2017

16.

Sansa Stark: how do you answer these charges...Lord Baelish?



Lord Baelish (aka Little Finger): #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/sxxRY300eN — E5QUIRE (@Dj_E5QUIRE) 28. august 2017

17.

How the audience reacted when Little Finger died #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/W09ToqGnMk — J M (@JM_7_) 28. august 2017



18.



19.

When youve been waiting for Dany&Jon to get together and it finally happens-as Bran narrates the story of how theyre related. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ayxwY3EKpY — Alyssa Doyle Labare (@lysslabare) 28. august 2017



20.

Can we talk about Brienne and the Hound acting like an amicably divorced mom and dad co-parenting Arya, their Murder Baby #GameOfThrones — Elise (@zzlaisee) 28. august 2017



21.



22.

23.

24.

The true MVP ! He kept the biggest secret of Game Of Thrones history without spilling anything. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/MDz9uPh42I — BJM (@Trillbjm) 28. august 2017



25.

bran: i literally know everything.



sam: rhaegar got an annulment and married lyanna.



bran: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/OCqfr7uxJu — becccca (@becca_musante) 28. august 2017



26.

Everyone watching Jamie walk away from a very toxic relationship #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/urxVTJ25vX — Internet Palace (@InternetPalace) 28. august 2017

27.

We're gonna rebuild that wall & the Night King is going to pay for it #gameofthrones — Jeremy Vest (@Jeremy_Vest) 28. august 2017

28.

29.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Little Finger is finally dead #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/P3Ysc7zwx7 — GoT Things (@GoTthings_) 28. august 2017

30.

Bran: His real name is Jon Sand

Sam: Lyanna and Rhaegar were married

Bran: *👁️👁️*

Bran: His real name is Aegon Targaryen #GoTS7 #ThronesYAll pic.twitter.com/pzKI7AETYx — Van ❄️ (@vanabarquez) 28. august 2017



31.



32.



33.

34.



35.



36.

Little Finger just got Little Fingered — nick (@MrAndurson) 28. august 2017



Folk er ikke glade for at de må vente nærmere to år for neste episode.

37.

Can't believe we will have to wait until 2019 to get season 8 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/kvrG7xl8y3 — NOUF (@badxangle) 28. august 2017

38.

When you realize that may have been the last episode for two years #GameOfThrones #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/2ezUlEFBHY — Thrones Facts (@thronesfacts) 28. august 2017

