Internetts beste reaksjoner på sesongens siste episode av «Game of Thrones»
Du kommer garantert til å le. NB! Artikkelen inneholder avsløringer om siste sesong.
Så var det (nesten) slutt: Etter kun syv uker har den nest siste sesongen av "Game of Thrones" sesong syv gått sin gang. De aller fleste er enige om at denne sesongen generelt har holdt et skyhøyt nivå med elleville slagscener, romantikk, svik og drap.
Siste episode ble sendt søndag kveld i USA og ble tilgjengelig samme natt for norske brukere. Reaksjonene blant fansen på sosiale medier lot ikke vente på seg. Nettsider som Buzzfeed, Bored Panda og The Heavy har samlet sammen en rekke av de beste reaksjonene fra hva som mest sannsynlig er den siste tilgjengelige episoden på to år.
Det blir en lang ventetid.
1.
Daenerys: "My dragons are my children, they're the only children I'll ever have."
Jon: "Challenge accepted"
#GameOfThronesFinale — Jacqueline (@jacqueline1o15) 28. august 2017
2.
In the Dragon pit like... from freefolk
3.
Daenerys bent the knee for Jon tonight #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/IXEJZDHXyn — Stephanie (@stephblackmon) 28. august 2017
4.
The last 10 minutes of GOT I was like #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/FV6RLyTJq5 — Austyn (@AustynPeterie) 28. august 2017
5.
dany: I can't have kids
jon: said who? you should try
dany: well if you incest #GameOfThronesFinale — ⚜️к⍺ℜ℩ℯ ⚜️ (@emergensy) 28. august 2017
6.
Find someone who looks at you the way Qyburn looks at the Wight's hand #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/r6r87qvqVM — Al Swearengen (@RealPeterman) 28. august 2017
7.
I'd like to nominate Littlefinger getting exposed as the new "Blinking White Guy" GIF #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/bmoGv27qdg — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) 28. august 2017
8.
Jon Snow is not a bastard, but he probably just made one. #GameofThrones #GameofThronesFinale #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/f2sPiE38Jg — Denizcan Targaryen (@MrFilmkritik) 28. august 2017
9.
Every GoT fan ever #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/PyyvDoGvS3 — SID (@sid_930) 28. august 2017
10.
Next Season on #gameofthrones
Jorah: "But he's your nephew!"
Danny: "I don't care."
Jorah: "But you're his Aunt!"
Danny: "So..." pic.twitter.com/GV6ZKVTTle — X (@XLNB) 28. august 2017
11.
#GameOfThrones
Me after watching the wall fall pic.twitter.com/DkqitkMsRJ — Angiee (@ALittleSpooky) 28. august 2017
12.
When bran and Sam started to talk #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/Bv2im0R3eF — LadyLen (@ladybuglen77) 28. august 2017
13.
Euron: Can they swim?
Jon: No
Euron: #GameofThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/eTLEVBcSiB — Arabella (@trappedingreed) 28. august 2017
14.
TFW you uncover the biggest secret in Westeros and your boyfriend takes all the credit. #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/YBSdcjqNO3 — Denizcan Targaryen (@MrFilmkritik) 28. august 2017
15.
Season 1: Ewww incest!
Season 7: Ohhh some incest!
How far we've come. #GameOfThrones — Declan (@iStealthTiger) 28. august 2017
16.
Sansa Stark: how do you answer these charges...Lord Baelish?
Lord Baelish (aka Little Finger): #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/sxxRY300eN — E5QUIRE (@Dj_E5QUIRE) 28. august 2017
17.
How the audience reacted when Little Finger died #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/W09ToqGnMk — J M (@JM_7_) 28. august 2017
18.
Cersei when the white walker jumped out. #GameOfThronesFinale #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/DZ4HLYzTK7 — Quwn (@geekychicrules) 28. august 2017
19.
When youve been waiting for Dany&Jon to get together and it finally happens-as Bran narrates the story of how theyre related. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ayxwY3EKpY — Alyssa Doyle Labare (@lysslabare) 28. august 2017
20.
Can we talk about Brienne and the Hound acting like an amicably divorced mom and dad co-parenting Arya, their Murder Baby #GameOfThrones — Elise (@zzlaisee) 28. august 2017
21.
Bran: "I know everything"
*knock at door*
Also Bran: "Who is it??" #GameOfThrones #DemThrones #ThronesYall — Sean Ryan (@Weather_Boi_) 28. august 2017
22.
Littlefinger: No one was there. You didn't see anything.
Bran: #GameOfThrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/4uwmoVNteL — Loretha Lannister (@ritaresarian) 28. august 2017
23.
#ThronesYall #GameOfThronesFinale
Sansa: you stand accused of murder, treason. How do you respond.....Lord Baelish?
Entire audience: pic.twitter.com/drSMYmJLhC — Eric Zahn (@ericincontrol) 28. august 2017
24.
The true MVP ! He kept the biggest secret of Game Of Thrones history without spilling anything. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/MDz9uPh42I — BJM (@Trillbjm) 28. august 2017
25.
bran: i literally know everything.
sam: rhaegar got an annulment and married lyanna.
bran: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/OCqfr7uxJu — becccca (@becca_musante) 28. august 2017
26.
Everyone watching Jamie walk away from a very toxic relationship #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/urxVTJ25vX — Internet Palace (@InternetPalace) 28. august 2017
27.
We're gonna rebuild that wall & the Night King is going to pay for it #gameofthrones — Jeremy Vest (@Jeremy_Vest) 28. august 2017
28.
Good Guy Sam from freefolk
29.
Ladies and Gentlemen, Little Finger is finally dead #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/P3Ysc7zwx7 — GoT Things (@GoTthings_) 28. august 2017
30.
Bran: His real name is Jon Sand
Sam: Lyanna and Rhaegar were married
Bran: *👁️👁️*
Bran: His real name is Aegon Targaryen #GoTS7 #ThronesYAll pic.twitter.com/pzKI7AETYx — Van ❄️ (@vanabarquez) 28. august 2017
31.
The people of Westeros right now #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/uVTaidSnz2 — Gauty (@Gtam11) 28. august 2017
32.
At least is wasn't Edd's fault. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/9ZjOXRDkjC — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) 28. august 2017
33.
Tormund & Beric when they saw the Ice Dragon.... #DemThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/D9JMRA3Fqi — bigmike (@mikelowkey) 28. august 2017
34.
HBO is just like "anyway, Ballers is next" and I'm just like. #GameOfThrones #DemThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/GrDgJn5LwH — That Girl Brittany (@BJonesWHO) 28. august 2017
35.
Safety check from freefolk
36.
Little Finger just got Little Fingered — nick (@MrAndurson) 28. august 2017
Folk er ikke glade for at de må vente nærmere to år for neste episode.
37.
Can't believe we will have to wait until 2019 to get season 8 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/kvrG7xl8y3 — NOUF (@badxangle) 28. august 2017
38.
When you realize that may have been the last episode for two years #GameOfThrones #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/2ezUlEFBHY — Thrones Facts (@thronesfacts) 28. august 2017
