Foto: Macall B. Polay / HBO/Twitter/Montasje Side3

Humor

Internetts beste reaksjoner på sesongens siste episode av «Game of Thrones»

Du kommer garantert til å le. NB! Artikkelen inneholder avsløringer om siste sesong.


Adrian Møller Haugan
Journalist

NB! Denne artikkelen inneholder avsløringer om sesong syv av "Game of Thrones". Du har blitt advart.

Så var det (nesten) slutt: Etter kun syv uker har den nest siste sesongen av "Game of Thrones" sesong syv gått sin gang. De aller fleste er enige om at denne sesongen generelt har holdt et skyhøyt nivå med elleville slagscener, romantikk, svik og drap.

NB! Denne artikkelen inneholder avsløringer om sesong syv av "Game of Thrones". Du har blitt advart.

Siste episode ble sendt søndag kveld i USA og ble tilgjengelig samme natt for norske brukere. Reaksjonene blant fansen på sosiale medier lot ikke vente på seg. Nettsider som Buzzfeed, Bored Panda og The Heavy har samlet sammen en rekke av de beste reaksjonene fra hva som mest sannsynlig er den siste tilgjengelige episoden på to år.

Det blir en lang ventetid.

1.

2.

In the Dragon pit like... from freefolk


3.

4.

5.

6.

7.


8.


9.


10.

11.

12.

13.


14.

15.

16.

17.


18.


19.


20.


21.


22.

23.

24.


25.


26.

27.

28.

Good Guy Sam from freefolk

29.


30.


31.


32.


33.

34.


35.

Safety check from freefolk


36.


Folk er ikke glade for at de må vente nærmere to år for neste episode.

37.

38.

Se også:



﻿

Promotion med annonselenker

Den første forsikringen som er tilpasset elbiler

Promotion med annonselenker

Tilbud på strykefrie skjorter

Likte du denne saken? Lik oss gjerne på Facebook:

Side3 bildeshout

blogg.no

Promotion

Dette er blogginnlegg fra blogg.no hvor bloggerne har kjøpt seg plass her på Side3.no gjennom bildeshout. Dette er tilgjengelig for alle bloggere på blogg.no.