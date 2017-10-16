Naken-yoga trend tar av på Instagram

Naken-yoga høres kanskje ut et billig PR-stunt satt sammen av et treningssenter i økonomisk krise og et reklamebyrå med kun med i alderen 40-50 år på lønningslisten, men faktisk er det en sosial medie-trend som har fått sosiale bein å løpe på de siste årene, ifølge Men's Health.

Treningsmagasinet skriver at kvinner over hele verden har de siste årene latt seg avbilde kliss nakne i forskjellige yogaposisjoner. Men's Health skriver at trenden startet med Instagram-kontoen Nude Yoga Girl. Kontoen ble startet opp i 2015 og har klart å samle nærmere 700.000 følgere på Instagram.

Akkurat hvem som er Nude Yoga Girl er ikke kjent. Kvinnen som styrer kontoen har valgt å være anonym.

Anonymiteten til tross, damen bak kontoen stilte opp til intervju med The Cut i 2015. Da hadde hun fått flere titusner av følgere på meget kort tid og var blitt en liten snakkis. I intervjuet avslørte yogaelskeren at hun livnærte seg som modell og fotograf, og at hun da var 25 år gammel. Målet med kontoen var å hylle kroppen, uansett form og fasong, kunne hun fortelle.

- En av mine store personlige utfordringer, var at jeg alltid så feil og mangler med min egen kropp. Det gjorde det umulig å elske meg selv. Hvordan du ser ut betyr ingenting, alle kan se egne feil og ikke like dem selv. Med min konto ønsket jeg å inspirere og vise at alle mennesker er vakre og kan gjøre de mest utrolige ting med kroppen.

"My favorite place is inside your hug." ❤ Et innlegg delt av Nude Yoga Girl (@nude_yogagirl) fredag 25. Aug.. 2017 PDT

Nude Yoga Girl ønsket å promotere et sunn selvbilde med yoga og smakefulle bilder. Med nærmere 700.000 følgere ser det ut til kvinnen har truffet en egen nisje med sine bilder og inspirerende bildetekster.

"In order to love who you are, you cannot hate the experiences that shaped you." ❤ -Andrea Dykstra #NYGyoga Et innlegg delt av Nude Yoga Girl (@nude_yogagirl) tirsdag 26. Sep.. 2017 PDT

"The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt by heart." ❤ -Helen Keller #NYGyoga Et innlegg delt av Nude Yoga Girl (@nude_yogagirl) onsdag 11. Okt.. 2017 PDT

"Big ideas have small beginnigs." ❤ Et innlegg delt av Nude Yoga Girl (@nude_yogagirl) søndag 23. Juli. 2017 PDT

"Know that you can start late, look different, be uncertain and still succeed." ❤ Et innlegg delt av Nude Yoga Girl (@nude_yogagirl) søndag 09. Juli. 2017 PDT

Which one of these photos do you like the most? 😊 (1-top left and 9-bottom right) Et innlegg delt av Nude Yoga Girl (@nude_yogagirl) tirsdag 18. Juli. 2017 PDT

Ideen ser ut til å ha fungert, da mange andre kvinner har publisert egne bilder på Instagram der de praktiserer yoga nakne.

Looking deeply, working to heal the wound. Each of us carries or has carried suffering. We wear a common skin and have a common wound. #nygyoga Et innlegg delt av Taylor Rynicki (@trynicki) søndag 15. Okt.. 2017 PDT

