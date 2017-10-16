Naken-yoga trend tar av på Instagram
- Jeg vil fremme et positivt kroppsbilde, sier kvinnen bak kontoen.
Naken-yoga høres kanskje ut et billig PR-stunt satt sammen av et treningssenter i økonomisk krise og et reklamebyrå med kun med i alderen 40-50 år på lønningslisten, men faktisk er det en sosial medie-trend som har fått sosiale bein å løpe på de siste årene, ifølge Men's Health.
Les også: Alexis Ren: - Jeg hater når folk sier jeg er photoshoppet. Jeg har faktisk denne kroppen!
Treningsmagasinet skriver at kvinner over hele verden har de siste årene latt seg avbilde kliss nakne i forskjellige yogaposisjoner. Men's Health skriver at trenden startet med Instagram-kontoen Nude Yoga Girl. Kontoen ble startet opp i 2015 og har klart å samle nærmere 700.000 følgere på Instagram.
Akkurat hvem som er Nude Yoga Girl er ikke kjent. Kvinnen som styrer kontoen har valgt å være anonym.
Tell me something about yourself!?😊 I have green eyes. I walk very fast. My horoscope is pisces and my dream job as a child was to be teacher. I do my best to avoid driving. I grew up with cats and dogs. I actually had two homes because my parents divorced when I was young. Making a book has been my dream for as long as I can remember. Space fascinates me. I love jewelry, beautiful dishes and notebooks. At home I always have to have fresh flowers! Will I always be nude on here? I really don't know! I admire people who do stand up comic - I would be so bad at it. But I would like to try acting one day. Until high school I did it a lot. I live in a different country than where I'm from. I like to browse magazines and watch editorial photos. I did mostly sport and commercial photoshoots as a model. However being behind the camera is the "thing" for me. If I should choose one dessert for the rest of my life, it would be Italian gelato. And last random fact: First photo I've taken myself without my boyfriend on here.❤
Anonymiteten til tross, damen bak kontoen stilte opp til intervju med The Cut i 2015. Da hadde hun fått flere titusner av følgere på meget kort tid og var blitt en liten snakkis. I intervjuet avslørte yogaelskeren at hun livnærte seg som modell og fotograf, og at hun da var 25 år gammel. Målet med kontoen var å hylle kroppen, uansett form og fasong, kunne hun fortelle.
- En av mine store personlige utfordringer, var at jeg alltid så feil og mangler med min egen kropp. Det gjorde det umulig å elske meg selv. Hvordan du ser ut betyr ingenting, alle kan se egne feil og ikke like dem selv. Med min konto ønsket jeg å inspirere og vise at alle mennesker er vakre og kan gjøre de mest utrolige ting med kroppen.
Today I want to write about courage. I've always tried to do things in my life that challenge me. But courage doesn't mean not getting scared or afraid of something. Courage means that fear is not going to stop you. I have feared many things in my life until I've done them. This account also requires courage from me.. But I think if you want to do something different in life you can't be too afraid of what all the other people are going to think about you. For me the meaning of life is to live fully.. And that means doing things with courage. Challenges make me feel alive. ❤ We can't always succeed but we can try again tomorrow. That is showing courage too. ❤ #yoga #yogi #nudeyogagirl #nudeyoga #yogapose #yogachallenge #yogaeverydamnday #yogaeverywhere #yogaeveryday #yogapractice #yogini #art #fitness #inspiration #fit #asana #pilates #yogagirl #instayoga #igyoga #artist #photographer #modeling #yogainspiration #coreofgratitude #flexibility #blackandwhitephotography #blackandwhite
Les også: Slik gikk det da norske Nina Winther havnet på fest hos «Kongen av Instagram»
Nude Yoga Girl ønsket å promotere et sunn selvbilde med yoga og smakefulle bilder. Med nærmere 700.000 følgere ser det ut til kvinnen har truffet en egen nisje med sine bilder og inspirerende bildetekster.
I think self-esteem it's the key factor for happiness, optimism and for believing in your own capability: to believe that we can affect our life. I would like everyone to understand "you are beautiful exactly the way you are". I would like to remind you, you can do it. You can do amazing things. ❤ I know self-esteem is a feature that can be developed. And when you start to trust yourself and start to be proud of yourself in a good way, your life will change. In a positive way. I haven't always had good self-esteem, not at all. But I've found it and I want you to find it too. Because you will, you are enough. And when you start to think that you are good enough, you will start to feel so and at the end act like it also. ❤
Les også: Norske Cecilie har 120.000 følgere på Instagram: - Jeg har mottatt min del med penisbilder
Ideen ser ut til å ha fungert, da mange andre kvinner har publisert egne bilder på Instagram der de praktiserer yoga nakne.
Feeling so inspired by @nude_yogagirl and all the beautiful people who have posted in her #NYGyoga photo project. All our bodies are beautiful and I love seeing the many different posts inspired by her. I am definitely a little nervous posting this picture but I mostly feel beautiful and empowered ~ and that’s the whole point. #loveyourself #NYGyoga
Accepting who we truly are means loving every part of oneself. Even if sometimes we have a bad tendency to put ourselves down or to look at ourselves in the mirror and say : I don't like this part of my body. Instead of seeing the negatives we should all be proud of our imperfections. That's what makes us different. 🕉 . . Honestly, it's been hard to take this picture. I giggled. I was embarrassed to be naked in front of ... the nature? Uncomfortable with myself. Crazy! But after a couple of seconds, I started to be proud of the woman I have become and to love the way I am. Rise and shine. 🌸 #yoga #yogaeverydamnday #inspirationalquotes #yogateacher #yogaeveryday #nygyoga #tasmania #discoveraustralia #internationalinspiration #nomadelife @nude_yogagirl
Se også: